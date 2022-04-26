Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $44,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

