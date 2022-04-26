Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.70 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $81,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,087,000 after purchasing an additional 508,080 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

RGA opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

