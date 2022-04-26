Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $85.38 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $85,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.