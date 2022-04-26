Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $83,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $189.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

