Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.
CR stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
Crane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.