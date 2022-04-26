Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.40 EPS.

CR stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crane by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

