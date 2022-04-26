Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

