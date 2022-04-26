Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 86.82% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

