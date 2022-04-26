KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of KREF opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

