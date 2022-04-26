Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

