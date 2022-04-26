Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.
NASDAQ:WASH opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
