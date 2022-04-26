Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,044,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

