Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.04-1.10 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

