Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.060 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.06 EPS.

Shares of MEDP opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.