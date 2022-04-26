First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $264.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bank by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

