Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
