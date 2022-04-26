Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

