Wambolt & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BHP Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after buying an additional 599,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.85) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.