Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

