Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

