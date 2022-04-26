Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

