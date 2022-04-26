Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Raised by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 53.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

