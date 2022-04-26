Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

