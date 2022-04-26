Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

