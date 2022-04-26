iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

IVV stock opened at $430.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.03 and a 200-day moving average of $453.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

