Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

CQP opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

