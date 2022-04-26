Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $413.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.39. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.67 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,724. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

