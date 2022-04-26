Wambolt & Associates LLC Takes $616,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,135,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

SONY opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.