Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $998.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 135.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $986.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

