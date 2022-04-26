Wambolt & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.82%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

