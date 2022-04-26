Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,458,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,157,296,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $321.42 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.33. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

