Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $511,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $60,545,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

