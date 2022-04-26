LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 104.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 140,715 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 221.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

NYSE LYB opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

