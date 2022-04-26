Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 402 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

