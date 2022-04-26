Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 10,120 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,381,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

