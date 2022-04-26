Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 346 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 37,999 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,831 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

