Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 346 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 37,999 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,831 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
