Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

