PermRock Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:PRT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,806,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,956,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 42,503 shares of company stock valued at $387,078 over the last ninety days.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

