Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $16.06

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

RXT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 681,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

