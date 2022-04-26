Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $16.06

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXT opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.