Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price at $41.40

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $28.40 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

