National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 97,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

