Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

SILK stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

