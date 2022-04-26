Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $15.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,169,613.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,086. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

