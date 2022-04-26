Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $20,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth $24,989,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $8.33 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

