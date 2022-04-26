Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price at $41.40

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF opened at $28.40 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.