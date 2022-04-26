Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $45.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRLXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of BRLXF opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Boralex has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.