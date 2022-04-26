Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

