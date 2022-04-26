InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of InMode by 677.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

