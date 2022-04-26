Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.90.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

