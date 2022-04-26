Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
TSE:MTL opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.35.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mullen Group (Get Rating)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Stories
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.