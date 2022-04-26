CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.23. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSI Compressco stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

