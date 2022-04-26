Chesswood Group Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,878,665.75.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
