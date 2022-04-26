Chesswood Group Limited Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a current ratio of 33.47. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.64 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Chesswood Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Chesswood Group from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,878,665.75.

Chesswood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.